Swiss National Bank Sells 74,400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $396,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $9.58 on Wednesday, hitting $231.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

