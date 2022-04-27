Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $663,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,420,789. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

