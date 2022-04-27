Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $381.78

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.78 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 286.60 ($3.65). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.67), with a volume of 2,383,432 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.10) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.56) to GBX 575 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.86) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.46) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 548.13 ($6.99).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 380.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 223,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($783,360.95). Also, insider Steve Bennett acquired 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($24,866.51).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.