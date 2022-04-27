Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

