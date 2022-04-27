Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sysco by 740.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after buying an additional 524,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

SYY stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

