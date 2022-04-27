T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TMUS traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.86. 281,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,765. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.