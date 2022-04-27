Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 11.3%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) was down 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 333 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.52). Approximately 37,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 16,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 541.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 6.57 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other Tandem Group news, insider Jim Shears sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.87), for a total value of £15,089 ($19,231.46).

About Tandem Group (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

