TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.75 EPS.

TEL stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,628. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

