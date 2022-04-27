TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $100.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

Several analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in TechTarget by 10.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 158,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,253. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,776,000.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

