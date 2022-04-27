Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.92

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.92 and last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 248062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.90.
TCS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.60.
The firm has a market cap of C$369.90 million and a P/E ratio of 96.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
