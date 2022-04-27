Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.92

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.92 and last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 248062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.90.

TCS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$369.90 million and a P/E ratio of 96.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

