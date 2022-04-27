Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 80,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

