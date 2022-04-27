Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.76

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 230656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

