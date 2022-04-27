Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Ternium stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. 18,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,627. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ternium by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ternium by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

