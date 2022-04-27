Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Shares of TX traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,627. Ternium has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ternium by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ternium by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

