TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Volume Tops $36,370.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $28.49 million and $36,370.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.10 or 0.07336252 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,200,719,646 coins and its circulating supply is 36,199,990,537 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

