The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.55

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 104.16 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 10.04. The Bankers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.76.
In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,000.25).
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
