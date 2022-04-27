The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 158.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

