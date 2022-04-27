The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.48

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $7.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 139,257 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

