The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.48

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $7.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 139,257 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
