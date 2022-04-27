The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

