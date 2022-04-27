The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.