The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.49. 130,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

