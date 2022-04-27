The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,245. The company has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

