The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of J. M. Smucker worth $86,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

SJM opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

