The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of J. M. Smucker worth $86,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

SJM opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.