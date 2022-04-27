The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Progressive worth $71,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.04. 17,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,096. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

