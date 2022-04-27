The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE SMG opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

