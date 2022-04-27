The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $70.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,296. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

