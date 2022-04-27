The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 6,374,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,296. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.