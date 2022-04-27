The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. 15,444,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The company has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

