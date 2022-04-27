TheStreet Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to B

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

