Tidal Finance Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $698,904.97 and approximately $1.48 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

