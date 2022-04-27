Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 6,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
TWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35.
In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Titan International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.