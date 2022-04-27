Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 6,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

TWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Titan International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

