Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.97 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00005734 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $6.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.16 or 0.07329833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

