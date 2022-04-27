Tornado Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.48 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $53.48 million and $23.96 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $48.63 or 0.00125044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.78 or 0.07364458 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

