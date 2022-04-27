TotalEnergies (TTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTE opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

