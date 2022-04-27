TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.87

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 325,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

