TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $958 million-$968 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.80 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.980 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE TRU traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.