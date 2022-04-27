Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Head-To-Head Survey

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 269.64%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 11.38 -$20.55 million ($0.41) -47.41 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.22

Treace Medical Concepts has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95% PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats PolyPid on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

