Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.17

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tremor International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

