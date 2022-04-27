Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 1.4%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.14. 1,402,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22,642% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

