Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,474 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 175.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 41.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

