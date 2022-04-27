Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $6,062,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.29.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.65 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

