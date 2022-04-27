Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,999 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

PEN stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.90.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

