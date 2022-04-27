Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trimble by 170.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1,309.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.