TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.7-5.35 EPS.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.98.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

