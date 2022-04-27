Triodos Investment Management BV Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products accounts for approximately 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.79% of Mueller Water Products worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,219,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 24,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

