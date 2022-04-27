Triodos Investment Management BV Has $13.28 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 1.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

HASI stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 14,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,506. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

