Triodos Investment Management BV Has $30.63 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises about 4.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $30,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. 142,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

