TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

