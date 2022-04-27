Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.76

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.76 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 3016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,480. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

