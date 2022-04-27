TrustSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.78 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $70.78 million and $1.11 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

